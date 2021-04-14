Hollywood is well known for churning out a jaw-dropping transformation by way of actors either slimming down or bulking up for a role. From Christian Bale to Matthew McConnaughey, some are well known for their penchant for either slimming down or bulking up for a role, utilising the opportunity like a career flex that guarantees Oscar contention. In the case of Mark Wahlberg though, the actor has largely made a name for himself as a perpetually ripped star. Even as a fresh-faced young actor, Wahlberg still had the bulging biceps and six-pack that seem to have become his trademark look.

Now, Wahlberg is ready to pack on some kilos for a new movie role and plans to do it with a “20-piece chicken nugget and 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer.”

It all comes as the 49-year-old prepares for his next role as a boxer-turned-priest for the upcoming film, Father Stu. Having been interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he was asked about the new role, Wahlberg detailed his weight gain plans which will likely see him pack on 14 kilograms in six weeks for the project.