“After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I’m challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks,” Wahlberg told the television host.
It’ll be quite the challenge for Wahlberg, who has garnered a following on social media for his gruelling workouts that would put even the fittest through their paces. “They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I’m like ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,” Wahlberg said. “I want to go to bakeries. I want to go to Denny’s. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on.”
If Wahlberg has shown anything though, it’s that his is a dedication to fitness that will see him conquer anything he puts his mind to. In the past he’s packed on 40 pounds (approx. 18kg) of solid muscle for his role in Pain & Game, before gaining over 27 kilograms for his role in Deepwater Horizon and Patriot’s Day. Certainly, this is a man who has mastered the art of the Hollywood transformation. Now we’re just excited to see how it all pans out.