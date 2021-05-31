Lululemon might have been synonymous with yoga and those leggings that feel soft as butter, but in recent years the boutique brand has come to make a name for itself in the running industry with carefully engineered garments designed specifically for going the distance at any speed, both for men and women. But as well as ensuring we look and feel good on the run, the company is also going to great lengths to ensure we’re supported along the way in our fitness journey and come to celebrate the thrill that comes with being active. After all, if lockdown during the global pandemic taught us anything, it’s that our mental health thrives when we make time for ourselves and prioritise our health.

If you hadn’t marked it on your calendar already, June 2 is Global Runny Day, a worldwide event that celebrates the power of putting one foot in front of the other. As many have found during this climate where gym closures seem to be happening every other week, running is a workout that not only tests you physically, but also mentally and emotionally. To have no one but yourself held responsible for how far you go and just how hard you push yourself, the sport presents a cathartic release of emotion.

As Nikki Neuburger, chief brand officer at Lululemon, explains, “At Lululemon, we want running and runners to feel different - we want them to feel their best in product designed to solve real problems they face, we want them to feel inspired by our ambassadors who are redefining what it means to be a runner and we want them to feel invited and included to participate.”

Neuburger adds, “This Global Running Day, we’re encouraging all to explore what running invites into their lives - whether that’s time to think, connection with friends, a moment of breath or a new personal best. For me, running is an invitation to start each day in motion, outside and with nothing but opportunity in front of me.”