Diet
It won’t surprise you to know that Kravitz has been one of Hollywood’s most vocal vegans, championing the diet long before it came to be a trend. When he took Men’s Health through a tour of his fridge, we gained an insight into just what he eats and a lot of it was green, with a keen focus on veggies.
At his properties in Brazil and the Bahamas, Kravitz even grows his own produce and claims to go lengthy periods adhering to either an entirely raw diet or one which sees him cut out fruit sugars entirely, eating purely vegetables. But when it comes to cheat meals, he’s only human, and still likes to indulge in the occasional bread, pasta, pancake and waffle day.
Workout
Naturally, that kind of physique doesn’t come easily and Kravitz is as hard a worker as they come when it comes to maintaining his gym-honed physique. He spends a lot of time cycling around the island where he lives, and also engages in paddle boarding and walking. That said, he still has a trainer and does regular weight sessions.
Kravitz trains five to six days a week, with most of his weight sessions consisting of simple exercises. He is said to prefer exercises that focus on perfect form and often does dumbbell shoulder presses, squats, pull-ups and ab crunches.
It goes without saying, this is fitspo we’re living for.