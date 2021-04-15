Regardless on where you stand on the breakfast front, one food seems to unite even those who profane the idea of eating in the morning: eggs. Cereal you can take or leave, smashed avo on toast is something reserved for the hipsters and those inclined to throw their money away at a restaurant simply for taking a fork to the green mush, but eggs…there’s just so much variety offered up in the one food. Whether it’s scrambled, fried, or poached, you can’t go wrong with eggs in the morning. You can however go wrong with egg sandwiches in the office - please, show some decorum fellas, you know these things smell like farts.

As it happens, eggs are so beloved there’s a diet centred around eating them in order to help you lose weight. And unlike most diets that have such complex and ridiculous names that garner something of an eye-roll to merely utter them in public, this one is rather straightforward: The Egg Diet.

This low-calorie, low-carb, high-protein eating plan is centred on the idea that it can lead to rapid weight loss without sacrificing muscle mass. According to Ilyse Schapiro R.D., “This fad diet is based around the idea that eggs are a nutrient-dense, inexpensive, and complete protein source, but rather than eating highly processed, packaged, and artificial foods, The Egg Diet is centred around a whole-food approach.”

Some variations of the diet include eating only hard-boiled eggs while others offer more variety, but essentially you’ll be eating three meals per day without any snacks. These meals tend to include lean proteins, 1 to 2 servings of fruit per day, plenty of dark, leafy greens and non-starchy vegetables and of course, plenty of water or any zero-calorie beverage.