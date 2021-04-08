In most social circles, the idea of small talk is discouraged. Instead of meaningless chatter about the weather or the commute in to work, we want depth, transparency, we want to be cracked open like a kinder surprise and share our vulnerabilities with one another. As good as all this may sound, the question that seems to emerge within the confines of small talk - “how are you?” - is decidedly not small at all. In fact, to answer such a question honestly might just be the greatest act of vulnerability.

The truth is, many of us feel burnt out, anxious, or angry. We’re worried about material things like money issues, scared that everything we’ve come to realise and embrace during lockdown might just be swept away as soon as work routines return. Perhaps we’re lonely, or struggling to be present with someone we’ve been living with for the greater part of a year in such close proximity. Regardless of just how mundane or trivial these things are, they are important and as the global coronavirus pandemic has illustrated with such shocking clarity, our mental health deserves to be a priority.

It’s this message Joe Jonas is intent to convey. As part of Instagram’s #SaySomething challenge, Joe Jonas shared a video detailing what he does to take care of his mental health daily, telling his fans, “It’s not only important for me, but I feel it’s important for everyone to be aware of what they can do for themselves and others.”