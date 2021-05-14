The middle Jonas Brother developed a routine during lockdown that he’s maintained going forward. “I’ve been able to figure our when to get up in the morning, and pick and be really intentional about how I get my day started, then pick and choose my own schedule.” It’s a schedule that sees Jonas wake around 7am at which point he sets aside an hour before he does anything, using this time to meditate with the app Headspace. “Even if it’s like three minutes, sometimes I’ll listen while I’m brushing my teeth and getting ready. It’s just about being mindful instead of staring any social media.”
He then learns Italian on Duolingo, after which he gets onto his gratitude group text with a group of friends. “We write to each other what we’re grateful for every day. So I do like seven to 10 things. It could be as simple as, I’m grateful that the sun is coming up, I’m grateful for this delicious cup of coffee that’s going to get me through my day, or I’m grateful for my family, friends, loved ones. These days, I end it with I’m grateful for the health and safety for my friends and family during these difficult times.” Then he listens to a news briefing while making a pour-over coffee and smoothie.
Currently, Jonas is working out with his trainer Matt Blank, doing a 30 to 40-minute session, followed by a Peloton workout for another 30 minutes. He then hits the sauna. When it comes to his favourite workouts, Jonas admits he loves cardio-based, high-intensity exercises. It’s something he makes a priority, telling the publication that he even has a little mobile gym in his Tesla “which came in handy on set the other day.” As Jonas explains, “I’d rather be doing something, keeping my body moving, instead of just sitting around and playing on my phone or watching a movie when we have downtime.”
Though Jonas certainly seems to have reached the pinnacle of health and wellness, he admits that it’s something he’s learned with age. “I’ve realised that I’m going 100 miles per hour every day, whether I’m working or not. To maintain that health and to feel good about myself mentally, physically, emotionally, a lot of these routines are doing to get me through the day, the week, the month. That’s why I try to protect my mornings. That’s my “me” time.”