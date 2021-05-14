2020 should have been an incredibly busy time for Joe Jonas. Having just released the fifth studio album, Happiness Begins in mid-2019 as one-third of the Jonas Brothers, the star was looking forward to a major album release, complete with a gruelling tour schedule. Instead, the global coronavirus pandemic halted such plans. What normally would have been a chaotic period for Jonas instead became one of grounding. He used the time to look inward, self-reflect and embrace a calmer way of life that would prove instrumental in carving out the person he wanted to be.

Though some used lockdown as an opportunity to develop new skills, with sourdough baking being the trend du jour, most of us have given up on these passing hobbies. Our sourdough starters have been left unattended, puzzle pieces are still being picked up off the floor, and that instrument we promised ourselves we’d learn now sits in the corner of our bedroom, gathering dust. Joe Jonas was determined not to let that happen and when he began doing meditation during lockdown, he committed himself to the practice. It’s why he now does a weekly meditation via Zoom with a group of friends, for 10 to 20 minutes on Sundays.

In a recent interview with GQ UK, Jonas explained, “One of them is a former monk - he leads it. It’s great because this isn’t us just like getting together to play a game,” says Jonas. “It’s us talking about our feelings and how we’re doing and checking in with each other.”