Advertising has long touted the importance of the “2 and 5”: five servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit daily. It’s yet another age-old adage that joins the likes of “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.” And while there certainly are some people who swear by their daily fruit intake, others are more wary. In recent years, fruit has almost come to be considered a lesser evil. As obsessions over sugar and organic produce have come to define the wellness industry of late, many are now fearful of certain fruits, believing the sugar content to be too high. Meanwhile, it goes without saying that the high fibre and low calorie content of most fruits - particularly the berry variety - make it an invaluable option on the food pyramid.

So, just what do the researchers say about fruit? According to the latest study, it appears we might have dealt fruit a rough deal all this time. Research suggests fruit actually has some incredible benefits when it comes to body-transformations, prompting many to ask if it might just help with their bulking goals.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia analysed data from more than 13,000 people aged 42 and over. In their research, they found that nearly 60 per cent of men were failing to hit their recommended dose of vitamin C, leading to a rather surprising side effect. Those who had lower levels in their blood also had less skeletal muscle mass.