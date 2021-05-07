Though the sport of CrossFit has generated many a name with the kind of social clout and celebrity-status once-reserved for Hollywood’s biggest stars, in the UK only one man comes to mind: Zack George. In the 2020 CrossFit Open, George emerged as the fittest man in the UK, placing 26th worldwide as he earned his spot amongst the best in the sport’s most prestigious event. 2021 then, was expected to be a big one for George. Off the back of his 2020 success, he was eyeing the 2021 CrossFit Games with the kind of steely determination reserved for only the most likely of contenders. But then he felt a niggle in his hip flexor. He pushed through the pain but it eventually caught up to him, resulting in a significant injury and shooting pain all down his leg. George’s hopes for 2021 were dashed as he was sidelined by the injury.

For so many athletes who have a social media presence, victories are lauded on the platform like a by-product of hard-work and determination. But as anyone who has trained for an event or played sport can attest, injuries and setbacks are just as much a part of the territory as celebratory wins. The difference is that the latter are talked about, whereas injuries seem to see athletes disappear from socials altogether, only re-emerging when they’ve fought their way back into competition. What this does is create an image of athletes as super-human and in the limited personal accounts of injury that exist out there on the web, we fail to see just how devastating these periods are and how they can be overcome.