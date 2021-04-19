When it comes to waning motivation, it might appear that Schwarzenegger is super-human in his focus, but believe it or not the actor does experience the occasional setback. In his latest newsletter, Schwarzenegger recognised Miles Taylor, a 26-year-old strength athlete with Cerebral Palsy who has crushed every stereotype surrounding fitness. When Schwarzenegger finds his motivation to work out waning, it’s athletes like Taylor that he looks towards for inspiration.

“You don’t have to deadlift twice your bodyweight to get started, just start moving more,” said Schwarzenegger. “Just a week ago on reddit, I saw a post of one of the adaptive athletes at the Arnold Sports Festival doing stone lifting with one arm! He had to change the technique, but he did it!”

“And for all the gym owners and fitness professionals out there, it is so important that you find ways for everyone to be able to succeed,” Schwarzenegger continued. “Make your gyms accessible, and be inclusive. Fitness is for everyone. Give everyone a place to train and compete.”