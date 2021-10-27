The jury is out on exactly how many steps we need to take per day – after all, 10,000 is just an arbitrary number – but if you bring a kettlebell along for some of them, you’ll feel the benefits with every stride.

“I absolutely love this move,” says fitness trainer Andrew Tracey. “It sits between isometric and dynamic loading: you’re hitting your biceps with a static move, while building your core stability and working your traps, scapula and upper back.”

It’s also an “anti-flexion” exercise, which is essential for those of us hunched over a desk all day. “Because you’re holding a weight in front of you, every step will try to collapse your core,” says Tracey. “To prevent this, your scapula retracts and your upper back, rhomboids and erectors keep you upright, while your core works to stop you folding over.”

If all you have is a heavy kettlebell, perform quick 10m shuttles. But if you have access to more manageable weights, try this protocol.



Walk 12.5m and back – every minute, on the minute – then rest for the remainder of your 60 seconds, before going again. “That’s a lot of time under tension for your biceps and those postural muscles,” says Tracey. Get moving.