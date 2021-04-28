Jordan admitted that he was comfortable with guns and the weapon training, largely due to the familiarity he had having gone to the range before with his dad. He’s also had to hold guns before for other dim projects and done gunplay, too. But in Without Remorse, the weapons training is even more intricate and detailed, and it meant sharpening the skills Jordan had already acquired. “I have a lot of reverence for what people in the special forces do and their ability to keep their head when things go wrong,” he said. “I respect their drive to keep their fellow soldiers safe before themselves. Buck really sent me through it. The man was not easy on me by any means.”
The training with Corey Caillet was intense. As Jordan explains, “We’re both obsessive when it comes to the work, and there’s no way I’d rather have it. Once we set our minds on a certain physique, there’s no stopping us. It’s important to me that my physical body represents the character I’m playing.” Explaining the difference between this character and Creed, he admits that he was bigger in Creed II, the biggest he’s been in his career. But this film sees Jordan embody the physicality of a Navy SEAL with authenticity.
To do so, he trained throughout filming. Often, training sessions would take place around filming, getting off set at four or five in the morning before heading straight to the gym to train for two hours. It meant Jordan was then catching up on sleep during the day, waking in the afternoon and doing it all over again. It made for little recovery time, something Jordan admits wasn’t particularly wise (or enjoyable).
The training for Without Remorse often involved circuits with lots of exercises, and plenty of burpees thrown in for good measure. That said, the water work was the hardest for Jordan. “There’s a plan crash int he water, and I have to hold my breath for minutes on end - and perform. It’s a scene I was initially very excited about, fell out of love while filming, then came back around to loving it when we were done,” he said. “It was incredibly strenuous and arduous to get through, but so satisfying when we got done. I felt incredibly accomplished because it was so challenging in every sense of the word.”
For now, Jordan is letting his body recover and reset. He’s eating “anything and everything” and enjoying this period of much deserved freedom when it comes to his diet and training. It’s for good reason, too. He’ll be filming the next Creed movie next and will be hitting the gym in preparation hard in May.