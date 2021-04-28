While some actors make it a habit of beefing up or slimming down for a role, Michael B. Jordan is known in Hollywood as a man who pretty much exists in a perpetually jacked state. Since stunning audiences with his performance in Creed and the dedication required to get to such a physique, the actor has continued to make fitness and health a priority. Naturally, that’s seen him nab a number of roles that require the utmost in physicality, fitness and strength.

It seems there’s little Michael B. Jordan can’t do and if ever there was a role set to test him, it would be that of the upcoming Without Remorse, a film in which Jordan plays an elite Navy SEAL named John Clark who becomes an operative for the CIA.

In an interview with Men’s Journal, Jordan shared the training he underwent to prepare for his toughest action role yet. Remarkably, it wasn’t a huge stretch for the actor though, given his family background. As he told the publication, “My father’s a Marine, so I have a tremendous amount of respect for people who serve and have served.” With this in mind, Jordan felt a sense of responsibility to play the part with absolute conviction, so he consulted with a number of military advisors, including the likes of Buck Doyle, a decorated Marine veteran, for support and assistance with the training. Naturally though, much of the training was put down to his long-time trainer Corey Caillet who put Jordan through an arduous combat-preparedness program.

Speaking to the publication, Jordan explained that months of hard work and training went into the role. “The training aspect was key, and we had a few months. I was honoured to work with Buck Doyle, especially out on his ranch for our shooting practice and weapons work,” he told Men’s Journal. “That technical training helped give me the foundation I needed to embody the character from a dramatic standpoint, since the part was down from day one. I wanted to live it. There was a huge water component too. I worked with a great group of military divers, learning how to deal with high-stress situations while submerged, like weapon and gear malfunctions. It felt good to be able to do it and handle myself.”