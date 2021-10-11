From Atonement to Filth to Atomic Blonde, James McAvoy is as close to an enigma as an actor can get these days. He’ll crop up in huge blockbusters like the X-Men franchise then star in a romantic thriller opposite Alicia Vikander or voice an animated gnome in Sherlock Gnomes.

Which is to say, when renowned horror director M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) was searching for an actor to take on a villain with multiple murderous personalities in Split (2016) and then Glass (2019), McAvoy may not have been the obvious choice. But after seeing his physical performance into one murderous personality in particular – the hulking Beast – we couldn't imagine anyone else in the role.

For Split the actor went it alone. For Glass, in which he co-stars with Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson, he decided to rope in some professional help.

Magnus Lygdback is a trainer, life coach and nutritionist with over two decades of experience. He grew up playing hockey at a high level back home in Sweden. After his career ended he began working with athletes and then musicians, having developed a method to treat musicians and their performance needs like those of athletes. “We know what a football player needs,” he says. “No one was looking at artists like athletes so I started breaking down what they need.”

Naturally, Lygdback was McAvoy’s first port of call.

“I was in the UK at the Corinthia. I can’t remember if it was on Justice League with Ben Affleck or when I was working with Katy Perry but I was sitting in my hotel room and I got a phone call from James’s agent saying James had heard about me and was doing this movie, Glass,” Lygdback explains. “James realised that after doing the previous movie, Split, he needed help to take his character to the next level.

A fan of McAvoy as an actor, and a fan of the good things he’d heard about him as a person, Lygdback agreed to FaceTime with the actor. “We hit it off,” he says. But, before they could work together it was vital that McAvoy knew what he was getting himself into.

“It’s important for me that my actor understands what they’re going to go through. I’m not just there to get a paycheque and say that I worked with someone,” Lygdback says. “I want to make a change. I want to make that transformation. If they’re not in it 100% I don’t want to do it. Sometimes you think they’re in it but they’re not. James was.”

The Mission

“He was lifting already,” Lygdback explains. “He was working out but I could tell by talking to him that his programming was not great. His nutrition was not great.”