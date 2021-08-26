'A proud Adnyamathanha man with a strong connection to self, his community, and the natural world - we can't wait to share his work, values and rituals for living a conscious and connected life with you,' the company posted on Instagram.

We spoke to him below about what life in lockdown looks like for him, and how has been putting his mental health first.

How do you practice mindfulness at home?

I love to play with my 2 year old daughter, I find that it helps me reconnect to my inner child. I also like meditating at night time before going to bed.

It makes me feel good. We should do more things that make us feel good.

How have you been looking after your health in lockdown?

I decided to get really fit. Lots of running and joined a fitness app with a mate. I have tried to maintain this but it’s been a struggle. I really enjoying going for walks with my family. Since signing up to be a Wellness Activist at Wanderlust I have really enjoyed incorporating their wholefoods and supplements into my diet, one that I am really into right now is the Wanderlust Energy Mushroom for energy support.

Have you been working out?

Been into my running again the last 6 weeks. I go through different stages where I am into my training app, into running into doing nothing. Covid has been a rollercoaster for everyone

What other wellness practices have you been doing over the last few months?

Diet has been a really big focus during Covid. We have been cooking new dishes and being very experimental to make it fun and keep creative.