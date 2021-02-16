A summary of the past 20 years of research on plant protein and health commissioned by Nuts for Life and conducted by NRAUS (Nutrition Research Australia) showed eating more protein from plant sources was associated with better health.

Plant protein has been associated with improved risk factors for cardiovascular health, reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and a longer lifespan. In fact, in one study, replacing just three per cent of energy a day from animal protein with plant protein was associated with a five per cent lower risk of death from all causes.

While adequate protein can be found in both animal or plant foods, a well-balanced plant-based diet can provide more than enough good quality protein to support your muscle growth whilst also promoting optimal health and longevity.

Overwhelming scientific evidence shows that plant protein definitely stacks up against animal protein in terms of building muscle and strength. In fact, the notion that protein from plant sources is ‘incomplete’ is both outdated and incorrect: all essential amino acids present in animal foods actually originated from those animals eating plants, or from animals eating other animals who ate plants.

That’s right: essential amino acids are made by plants and then eaten by animals, so it makes little sense to assume we can only get a ‘complete’ amino acid intake from what is effectively a secondary source.

In addition to that, swapping out animal protein for plant protein is particularly good for the heart, as reported in the study. It was associated with improved cholesterol (total, LDL and HDL) and other risk factors for heart disease. Specifically, protein from nuts and seeds was investigated in another key study and found to be among the best source of plant protein for your heart.

It was also linked with a 40-60 per cent reduced risk of death from heart disease and found to be more protective than other plant-protein sources like grains and legumes, fruits and vegetables.

So, what plants are high in protein?

From pistachios to potatoes, here’s a list of 25 common plant foods and just how much plant protein they contain. You may be surprised to find some of these supermarket staples pack a real protein punch. Nuts and seeds top the list and generally have the highest plant protein content per 100g.1 Nuts are often thought of as a great source of healthy fats, but it turns out they are a major source of plant protein too. Just a handful of nuts (a 30g serve) can provide up to 6 grams of protein.

Here are more tasty sources of plant protein: