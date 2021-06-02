The world of professional boxing has produced many a global superstar, but few have navigated quite the controversy, fame, and spotlight as one Mike Tyson. Though his life outside of the ring came to occasionally overshadow his prowess inside of it, the fact remains that in the boxing Hall of Fame, Tyson has gone down as one of the most enigmatic figures, with a punch that could generate a knockout almost instantly.

If you’ve ever watched stunned as to just how Tyson managed to come away victorious with a single punch, toppling his opponents into a state of oblivion upon contact, thanks to former Olympic bronze medallist and professional boxer Tony Jeffries, the secret lies in Tyson’s technique whereby he looked to keep his opponent thinking.

In a video posted to his popular YouTube channel, Jeffries goes into great detail by dissecting Tyson’s technique and, most notably, examine just how he managed to punch with so much power, a skill that came to define his illustrious career in the sport. As Jeffries explains, “You might have seen him when he used to move, he would do continuous slipping.” Well, that movement was critical to Tyson’s success. Jeffries breaks down the significance below.