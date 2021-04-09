After wearing a brace for four months during his recovery, Fraser got his body back and found a new zest for life in the halls of the CrossFit gym. When he started though, he was far from the Fraser we’ve come to see dominated the CrossFit games. Instead, his world-class lifting technique meant he struggled with other forms of movement and, naturally, he didn’t have any background in cardio.

“I remember this one guy distinctly, his name was Damon, and he had to be early-to-mid fifties and the first workout we did had 400m runs in it and the first piece of the workout was thrusters or kettlebells…something where I could use my hips and the weight was super light and I cycled through the reps quickly and then I went out on the run. And I’m one of the first out on the run and doing well and then 100m in I am breathing through a straw and I see everyone just zoom past me and this one guy, Damon, a little overweight, he just cooked by me and I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, this isn’t good.”

The story of what followed is the stuff of legend but also well known. Fraser became a CrossFit Games winner, crowned the Fittest Man on Earth five times and since his meteoric rise to fame in the sport, he is now sitting out his first competitive season since retiring at the end of 2020. So, just what is the Fittest Man on Earth doing in retirement?