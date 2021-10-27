But when you’ve been that disciplined for so long, surely there’s cause for celebration upon completion? As it turns out, Bumstead isn’t one to shy away from a cheat day and in lieu of his victory, he went all out on an epic cheat meal. Discussing his post-win victory eats in another YouTube video, Bumstead’s day begins with a (literal) breakfast of champions. He digs into a wrap with egg whites, turkey, mushrooms, spinach and a side of fruit, a chocolate chip pancake, a pumpkin pancake and coffee.

Looking to satisfy his sweet tooth, he travels to a number of different locations but comes up short when it comes to their offering of pastries. For lunch, Bumstead settles for a turkey sub on whole wheat and admits, “If you ask what my favourite food is? Sandwich.”

He then eats some freshly baked banana bread and cookies that come courtesy of his girlfriend, Courtney King, who is also an Olympia champion after winning the bikini category in 2016. For dinner, he enjoys pizza, something he hasn’t had for over a year. He loads up the base with vegan cheese, grilled chicken, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, garlic and oregano.

While you’d want to see some desserts included, it’s also fair to say that Bumstead did pretty well considering he’s endured months of a strict diet. While he calls it a day after pizza, he does promise to commit to a “more aggressive” cheat day menu at some point in the future when his body has had a chance to adapt to eating greater amounts and varieties of food. Turns out breaking out of the cycle of clean-eating can be just as hard as breaking those unhealthy habits, too.