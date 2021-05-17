If you’re prone to checking the swell forecast in anticipation of big waves, the quest to scale a behemoth of a wave will likely be a priority. If such a thing conjures images of Johnny Utah in Point Break, feast your eyes on the life of Garrett McNamara, a man who has made it his life-long quest to scale what many deem to be surfing’s Everest: a 100-foot wave.

For decades, when it came to surfing and big waves, it was Greg Noll who came to mind. In 1969, Noll scaled a 35-foot monster on the West Side of Oahu in a feat many deemed to be the biggest wave ever ridden. Many in the surfing world contested whether such a thing occurred, unable to envision what a wave of that size and scale would even look like, let alone how a human would be able to ride it. It led many to travel the world in search of rare spots that promised such elusive scenes of huge waves and the daredevil surfers willing to risk it all to ride them.