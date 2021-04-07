In all honesty, we’re yet to meet anyone who has returned from a day of golf and is in a good mood. Whatever it is about the sport, it seems you always end up having a bad day on the green - at least where it counts. Go to the driving range alone however, and suddenly you’re hitting like Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore, you might as well claim that gold jacket now.

Regardless on where you stand on the golf front though (and it seems a vast majority seem to love the sport), it appears the men’s golf world ranking system is about to get a major overhaul after it was found that it’s no longer compatible with expanded levels of the professional game.