Few experiences are as sacred as being in the middle of a gruelling workout at the gym where your muscles are quivering with fatigue and your mind is begging you to pull the pin, when a classic banger comes on the gym stereo to see you fire through the session. Whether it’s lifting in time with the beat or simply pounding that treadmill at a faster clip thanks to some up-tempo tunes, the effect music can have on our workouts is pretty significant, not to mention the impact it has on our desire to workout.

One man who certainly doesn’t lack motivation when it comes to his workout routine is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The actor seems to permanently exist in a state of being completed jacked, and when it comes to upping the intensity of a workout, he’s very much a ‘Yes’ man that needs no further encouragement. For his upcoming film, in which Johnson will play comic book antihero Black Adam, the actor is getting into the best shape of his life. Naturally, we thought he was already there but taking to Instagram, Johnson has been regularly sharing clips from his gym workouts.