One thing fans have noticed is that Johnson frequently posts about the music he’s listening to while working out. He often shares the songs that are on heavy rotation when he trains, and sometimes even gifts fans a playlist of his favourites on music streaming platforms. Recently, he even sent a call out for fans to recommend their own gym anthems - you know, the songs that come on for everyone to exclaim, “A classic! What a tune!”
Now, Johnson has partnered with Spotify to release the “Iron Paradise Tour” playlist, which has basically assembled all of his gym session staple tunes in the one place, so when you next step foot in the gym you can be sure you’ll have an intense session.
“Ain’t the dog that’s in the fight, it’s the fight that’s in the dog,” Johnson wrote in the caption, quoting a lyric from ‘Get Up on My Level’ by Mike Zombie, featuring vocals performed by Johnson’s sister-in-law, Aja Elan. Johnson has long been known to be a classic rock fan, and there are definitely strong nods to this in the playlist which features the likes of ‘Jesus Just Left Chicago’ by ZZ Top and ‘Hotel California’ by The Eagles. The rest though, are pretty modern, with Kanye West and Nicki Minaj making an appearance too.