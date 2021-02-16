We’ve all seen Chris Hemsworth’s bulging biceps - heck, you need only check out our most recent Men’s Health issue to see the actor display his now renowned gym-honed physique. But if you shrugged it off and simply believed it to be the work of an elaborate CGI team behind Thor, think again. Even Hemsworth’s stunt double has had difficulty keeping up with the buff action star, and if you subscribe to Hemsworth’s fitness app, Centr, it’s easy to see why.

Launched in 2019, the fitness app is an all-in-one fitness destination that has become a saving grace for those in lockdown, and an eye-opening experience for anyone who profanes the idea of app workouts. Far from your average avatar instructor that yells instructions at you via a phone screen, Centr features the world renowned trainers behind Hemsworth’s physique. There’s Navy SEAL trainer Da Rulk, Hemsworth’s own PT Luke Zocchi, boxer and fitness guru Michael Oladije Jr. and even Elsa Pataky’s own yoga instructor. The website also features meal plans and recipe ideas and each person can use the daily planner feature to plan out what to eat and what workout to do that day. You won’t be overloaded with macros or unnecessary information, it’s the bare essentials here - and they work. Valued at $120, the membership is now being offered for free to American Express card members, who will be able to sign up for a year of free content. It’s the perfect solution for anyone looking to launch into 2021 as the fittest version of yourself possible. The challenges 2020 brought us with the global coronavirus pandemic made us all reassess our lives and realise the importance of prioritising our health and fitness, and now you can do just that. Read on below for how to secure this exclusive offer and eligibility requirements.

How do I redeem this offer? For American Express card holders, redeem the offer via the link between 15 Feb 2021 and 14 Feb 2022. You must enter your card details as per the Centr app subscription process, although your card will not be charged if you are eligible for the offer. That said, there is a limit of one complimentary subscription per card and one time per Card Member during the offer period so, as much as you may want to go around gifting all your friends a free subscription, sadly this might just be one you have to enjoy alone. How do I know if I’m eligible? While the saying suggests if something is too good to be true, it generally isn’t, the same doesn’t apply to this offer. The benefit is available to American Express Card Members with active consumer, small business, or corporate Cards issued in Australia by American Express Australia Limited. And according to the information provided, supplementary cards are also eligible.