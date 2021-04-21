Back like we never left, episode two of the podcast that answers your burning questions on all things health and fitness is now available on all good platforms. (You’re welcome.) Last week, we answered your questions on physical fitness, and this week we tackle the vital topic of mental health.

For this episode, we enlisted the help of an expert – Dr Kieran Kennedy. Not only is Dr K a medically trained doctor, he’s also a trained psychiatrist (oh and former Men’s Health cover star might we add) so he’s perfectly placed to offer us real practical advice we could all do with taking onboard.

Throughout the episode we look at the following reader questions: In what ways is mental and physical health linked? What is body dysmorphia and what should I do if I have it? And, What are some of the early signs of depression? Then, to ensure we make the most out of Dr K’s insight, we even added a question of our own that probes a concept Dr K is passionate about – brain training. Want to know what it is and why it’s important? Hit the link to listen and find out.

While we are all in need from time to time with some help with our mental health, this is particularly the case for us men who, statistics show, are less likely to ask for help. What’s encouraging about the advice Dr K dishes out, is that there are things we can all do to help improve our mental health outcomes to some degree. Sometimes these are small things, like making time for a healthy morning routine, or big like seeking professional help when you need it. But they all count. And the change often starts just by having a conversation and talking about how you’re feeling.

We hope you enjoy the episode and look out for Dr K’s mental health-related column coming soon to MensHealth.com.au

Microsoft.CSharp.RuntimeBinder.RuntimeBinderException: 'Newtonsoft.Json.Linq.JValue' does not contain a definition for 'provider_name' at CallSite.Target(Closure , CallSite , Object ) at System.Dynamic.UpdateDelegates.UpdateAndExecute1[T0,TRet](CallSite site, T0 arg0) at CallSite.Target(Closure , CallSite , Object ) at ASP._Page_app_plugins_pacembedly_pacembedly_cshtml.Execute() in c:\inetpub\wwwroot\site\App_plugins\PacEmbedly\PacEmbedly.cshtml:line 10 at System.Web.WebPages.WebPageBase.ExecutePageHierarchy() at System.Web.Mvc.WebViewPage.ExecutePageHierarchy() at System.Web.WebPages.WebPageBase.ExecutePageHierarchy(WebPageContext pageContext, TextWriter writer, WebPageRenderingBase startPage) at Umbraco.Core.Profiling.ProfilingView.Render(ViewContext viewContext, TextWriter writer) at System.Web.Mvc.Html.PartialExtensions.Partial(HtmlHelper htmlHelper, String partialViewName, Object model, ViewDataDictionary viewData) at ASP._Page_Views_Partials_grid_editors_base_cshtml.Execute() in c:\inetpub\wwwroot\site\Views\Partials\Grid\Editors\Base.cshtml:line 20

If you, or anyone you know, is suffering from a mental health concern, please speak to a professional or call Lifeline on 13 11 44.