It’s the universal quest so many strive to achieve, but so few manage to attain and, let’s be honest, maintain. It’s that of the desire for a six-pack and no, we’re not talking about canned beverages, but rather the indentations on your torso that scream “Yeah, I work out!”

For anyone that’s lusted over a six-pack and sought to achieve such a feat on their own body, you’d likely have worked out that the age-old piece of advice that diet really does outweigh exercise is true. No matter how many crunches and sit-ups you power through in a day, if you’re not eating right, you won’t see results. It’s for this reason that getting rock hard abs is so difficult as it’s not just a case of working the muscle, but about whittling down your body fat percentage too. That’s why a six-pack can take months - or even years - to achieve.

It’s well known that you can’t target or spot-reduce fat, and likewise you aren’t going to be able to out-train a diet that consists of soft drink and various forms of processed carbohydrates. Achieving single-digit body fat is the work of diligent training and clean eating, the latter being incredibly important. As Louis Rennocks, cofounder of the IRL and online boxing studio Boxx and weight loss coach, explains to Men’s Health UK, “Dropping body fat is a tough ask. It’s about being consistent and disciplined. It’s not going to happen overnight, but you set yourself small goals and you will get there.”

Rennocks adds, “I aim to lose 1 to 2lbs (approx. 0.5-1kg) per week over the period of 10-12 weeks, and I increase my activity levels by walking more and increasing the intensity of my gym sessions. You’ll need to cut out junk food and takeaways for a while, stay away from sugars and alcohol. It’s a marathon not a sprint.”