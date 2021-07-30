It's 3p.m. and your stomach is screaming for a snack. You can't really be bothered going out and buying something, and that pack of chips you have in the back of the cupboard is looking real nice, but there are better options that won't leave you feeling guilty and sluggish.

So what makes a smart snack? Ideally, you'll want something that includes a mix of complex carbohydrates and protein to keep you full, but when you're left with not much choice, it's just about choosing something that tides you over until the next meal, with the healthiest ingredients you can find.

"It can be easy to reach for the chips and dip when you find yourself working from home or hanging around the house in winter," says Nutritionist Reece Carter. "Below are my go-to snacks for when you’re at home and find yourself hungry between meals, with only the basics in your kitchen."

Try these 5 next time you're stuck for a snack.