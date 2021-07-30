-
Soft boiled eggs with avocado soldiers
I love this as a snack because it’s easy, delicious, and who doesn’t love the combination of eggs and avo? Eggs are basically nature’s protein ball. They are packed with high-quality protein, healthy fats and B vitamins to help you recover after exercise, keep you feeling fuller for longer and great for sustained energy. Plus, they’re super cost effective at less than $1 a serve! Make sure you’re eating the whole egg rather than just the egg whites because the whole egg contains more vitamins, minerals and protein with three whole eggs containing the equivalent protein of 6 egg whites on their own.
Homemade hummus with carrot sticks
We all have a rogue can of chickpeas sitting in our pantry, and what better way to put it to use than a delicious homemade hummus with some chilli flakes, a squeeze of lemon and some carrot sticks for dipping? Chickpeas have lots of protein in them, making them a nutritious snack.
Apples and Peanut Butter
Feel like something a bit sweeter? Apple slices dipped in PB are a match made in heaven. Apples are high in antioxidants, as well as fibre for good gut health.
A healthy twist on chips and dip
Chips and dip are normally very high in salt. Why not try substituting your dip for a homemade salsa of tomatoes, red onion, lime and coriander? And for the chips? Cut wholegrain tortillas into triangles and toast them until crunchy.
Air Fried Popcorn
What about using those corn kernels that have been hanging around your pantry? Just toss popcorn kernels with ¼ tablespoon olive oil into your air fryer for a delicious snack.