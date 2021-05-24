Some of the astonishing claims made by Drug Free Australia include that cannabis can result in violence and aggression, ‘particularly inter-personal and domestic violence.’ Christian claimed, “A lot of the violence and aggression actually turns into homicide. This is a world-wide known phenomenon about cannabis. They kill the people that are closest to them.”

Christian claimed that weed users are also 16 times more likely to be involved in a traffic accident and boldly asserted that cannabis can cause autism, claims that also were not supported with any evidence to suggest as much.

It’s important to note that the claims made by Christian are not substantiated nor supported with relevant sources or research. He did not even draw on a study to back the claims. As many have been quick to note, though there has been no correlation to cannabis and violence, alcohol has been found to have a clear link with domestic violence and death, with numerous studies citing as much.

The World Health Organisation explained, “Alcohol consumption, especially at harmful and hazardous levels is a major contributor to the occurrence of intimate partner violence and links between the two are manifold.”

