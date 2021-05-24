You need only take a stroll down to your local pub to see proof that the mullet has returned. Once a hairstyle deemed so outrageous that those sporting it should be forced to wear a hat so as to avert the gaze of the public away from the atrocity, it seems style is, after all, cyclical. What we hoped might never return has reared its head and this time, it seems the mullet isn’t going anywhere.

For the unfamiliar (read: those too young to have first witnessed the mullet), the mullet is categorised by a look that is cut trim in the front and left to flow in the back. Wearers can sport the mullet however they see fit, whether they want it textured, unkempt, wild, or take things up a notch with the ole “Business in the front, Party in the back” manifesto.

Though it may have all started somewhat ironically, it seems as far as hairstyles go, the fade has been replaced with a style previously sported by the likes of Joe Exotic. Now, even Miley Cyrus is wearing a mullet and making it look good. Once popular in the Seventies and Eighties thanks to the likes of David Bowie, George Clooney and Billy Ray Cyrus, even fashion’s biggest designers are sending their models down the runway sporting the cut.