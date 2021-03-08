While Beckham’s forays in the gym and football field might be well known, only recently has the star athlete been showing another side to his fitness routine: running. Like most of us who suddenly found ourselves without a leg press or rack of dumbbells at our disposal, Beckham was forced to look outdoors when lockdown hit and threatened to throw his fitness into disarray. And, since getting into the foot sport of late, he’s wasted no time in celebrating that runner’s high.
Sharing a video to Instagram, Beckham appears in the new Adidas Ultraboost 21 campaign, where he waxes lyrical about the ‘runner’s high’. During the video, Beckham says the endorphins released when running makes “running in the rain feel like running on the beach.”
If any positive has come out of the pandemic-enforced lockdown, it seems to be the renaissance of running. Once relegated to the sidelines, running is now back with the same kind of ‘boom’ that trailed in the wake of Tom Hanks’ renowned jogging efforts in Forrest Gump. A survey conducted by RunRepeat of 4,538 active adults from 122 countries found that exercising outdoors is the most popular fitness trend of 2021, with 59.1 per cent of active adults listing outdoor activities like running and hiking as the best way to achieve their fitness goals this year.
Speaking in the video, Beckham explains: “Versatility in my workouts is so important. Running is something that I’ve started to do more of in recent months and I am really enjoying it. In times like these, it’s more important than ever to make sure that we are looking after ourselves and I have found running to be a way of keeping my mind and body strong.”
And as for the new shoe from the footwear giant that is Adidas, Beckham has only good things to say. A man who casts as fastidious an eye over the style of a sneaker as he does its functionality, Beckham explains that when it comes to the Ultraboost 21, it “looks and feels great, meaning that I’m more motivated than ever to get out and exercise.”
We hear you on that one, Becks.