Good news for fans of Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake, the world-weary mercenary of the Netflix action movie Extraction : he's alive. (Shocker.)

Netflix recently released a teaser trailer to the much-anticipated follow up to last year's action thriller. New footage show's Rake at the bottom of a river—the previous film ended with him falling from a bridge after being shot in the neck. In the trailer, Rake then opens his eyes as a soundbite from Ovi Mahajan, the kid he was tasked to rescue, plays over the images.

Hemsworth confirmed that he is indeed back for the sequel, which will once again be directed by Sam Hargrave.

The Extraction expansion might not stop with a sequel, either. According to writer Joe Russo, there are early plans for a new cinematic franchise—The Extraction Extended Universe—including a potential spin-off for Gaspar, the other haggard mercenary played by David Harbour.