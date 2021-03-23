If you cast your minds back to that first Cross Country race in PE class that saw you catching at your stitch as though it was an open wound, you’d likely be familiar with the confusion you had towards breathing at that point. As young athletes, we huffed and puffed our way around athletic tracks and sports fields, often being told by various coaches to either exhale through the mouth, while others were sure to correct us about breathing through the nose. Most of us chalked it up to the kind of differences that arise in the pronunciation of potato, but as new research seems to suggest, breathing through the nose could actually boost athletic performance.

The training technique was recently explored by Graham Averill for Outside, where the writer participated in an Art of Breath clinic run by Rob Wilson. It’s not a particularly new phenomenon - many a yoga class focuses on the dramatic “ha” exhale, while athletes have often limited their oxygen intake during workouts to better adapt to conditions and boost endurance.