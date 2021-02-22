The first test involved hand grip strength. For anyone taking officer survival and firearms training in NSW, there’s actually a minimum grip strength requirement. Hudson who goes first, lasts just 2 minutes holding a pair of 30kg dumbbells, while Brandon wins with 2 minutes 37 seconds.

Then comes the second test: a 90-second plank. It’s easy enough, with the challenge targeting the core – something the Buff Dudes have trained to perfection. Brandon is able to hold his plank for 3 minutes, with Hudson narrowly beating him with 3 minutes 4 seconds. “That was harder than watching Lethal Weapon 4,” he says.

As Hudson suggests, “The great thing with every single one of these tests is they serve a purpose. With this one, it’s really going to help strengthen your core. As a police officer, you have a lot of equipment around your belt, and this helps prevent lower back pain.”