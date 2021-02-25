If you didn’t associate a vegan diet with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker before, you will now: the music star is set to launch his own vegan wellness brand. The announcement comes after a moving personal journey Barker himself went on, adopting a vegan diet in the wake of a 2009 plane crash which saw his security guard and assistant killed. In an effort to heal and speed up his own recovery, Barker ditched animal products.

Barker announced the news to his 2.5 million fans, saying: “Proud and excited to announce the official launch of my new wellness company. The line includes high-quality, cannabinoid-infused, THC-FREE, vegan and cruelty-free products that provide a range of benefits. Building the brand has been a passion project of mine over the past two years and I hope you enjoy the products as much as I do.”

The brand includes tinctures, priced at $64 for an individual bottle and $175 for a set. The products are said to help with issues such as lack of sleep and chronic pain. “It’s our mission to help you reach your goals by providing you with the highest quality products,” the company states. “We place great value in being an all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free company. Whether you’re a drummer, a marathon runner, a full-time parent, have a generally active lifestyle, or could simply use a hand with life’s little pain points, we exist to help you show up at your best.”