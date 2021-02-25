Barker announced the news to his 2.5 million fans, saying: “Proud and excited to announce the official launch of my new wellness company. The line includes high-quality, cannabinoid-infused, THC-FREE, vegan and cruelty-free products that provide a range of benefits. Building the brand has been a passion project of mine over the past two years and I hope you enjoy the products as much as I do.”
The brand includes tinctures, priced at $64 for an individual bottle and $175 for a set. The products are said to help with issues such as lack of sleep and chronic pain. “It’s our mission to help you reach your goals by providing you with the highest quality products,” the company states.
“We place great value in being an all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free company. Whether you’re a drummer, a marathon runner, a full-time parent, have a generally active lifestyle, or could simply use a hand with life’s little pain points, we exist to help you show up at your best.”
As Barker said himself, “I started trying lots of different CBD products in my own daily routine and saw their benefits first hand. So I decided I wanted to create my own ideal formulas and share them with anyone looking to improve their general health. While a lot of the traditional cannabinoid companies primarily use CBD, it was important that our formulas incorporated some of the lesser-known but highly powerful cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBC. The full combination of these cannabinoids, herbs, and natural ingredients, makes these highly effective for targeting different needs.”
The line is now available through the Barker Wellness website, with plans to launch in retail stores soon.