The series comes at a crucial time. Regardless of how long restrictions continue, we are all being forced to rethink our attitudes toward training, with traditional gyms playing less of a starring role and more of an emphasis on the need to work with what you have. And our guests are no different. Each one balances a range of different commitments during the day and still finds the time to train hard and eat clean. Whether it is in the form of sharing their go-to workouts when short of time, or their favourite quick and easy post workout meal, each video includes helpful tips on how to stay motivated and get the most out of your training.

You may be pining for gyms to reopen, or maybe you’ve been crushing your at-home workouts over the past year. Either way, At Home With Men’s Health will offer inspiration on how to take both your training and diet to the next level. First up, we have one of the OGs of Australian broadcasting, followed by a CrossFit champ and then… well, you’ll have to wait and see.

