There was a time where drugs and inspiration paired better than a fine wine and cheese board. In the eighteenth century, writers commanding attention in the English literature scene seemed to swear by the use of certain drugs, the words of Coleridge and Wordsworth highlighting the flourishes of fancy and wonder that came when under the influence. In the time that has elapsed since, the conversation surrounding drugs has become tense, with countries around the world grappling with addiction across a range of substances. But as researchers continue to look for new ways of treating certain health problems, psychedelics are emerging as a new frontrunner in the drug world.

As the New York Times recently reported, one researcher in particular has devoted his life to the study of psychedelics. Rock Doblin, a pioneering psychedelics researcher, has spent the greater part of his life looking at the healing powers of the mind-altering compounds that makeup a range of psychedelics, from Ecstasy, LSD and magic mushrooms. Naturally though, Doblin has come up against a huge push from anti-drug organisations and advocates looking to criminalise the drugs. But just recently, Doblin made strides as the results from his latest study on MDMA were published in the journal Nature Medicine. In it, it showed that MDMA paired with counselling brought “marked relief to patients with severe post-traumatic stress disorder.”

It’s not the first time scientists have woken up to the healing potential of psychedelics. Just weeks ago, researchers at the New England Journal of Medicine found that the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms - known as psilocybin - can help treat depression. As the NYT reports, “They say it is only a matter of time before the Food and Drug Administration grants approval for psychoactive compounds to be used therapeutically - for MDMA as soon as 2023, followed by psilocybin a year or two later.”