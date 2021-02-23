There was a time where Andy Murray’s name seemed perpetually fixed to the scoreboard of a Grand Slam final. The tennis star’s career was a story of the underdog, forever clawing his way to victory. For Murray, such a victory escaped him at Wimbledon numerous times, having suffered his third successive semi-final defeat in 2011. But things turned around quickly for the professional athlete, and in 2016 he not only won Wimbledon, but took home Olympic gold in Rio and the ATP World Tour Finals. He closed the year at World Number 1, ahead of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - players who, for a period in time, seemed to Murray to be impossible to beat.

But while Murray finally got to World Number 1 status - complete with three Grand Slam singles titles under his belt, too - his career has been marred by injuries. And after just coming back from perhaps one of his worst injuries to date, 2021 should have seen him take to the Australian Open with renewed confidence. Instead, Murray had to watch the events unfold from home, after a positive coronavirus test sidelined him days before he was due to travel to Australia.