Agility is defined as the ability to move quickly and easily and most of us who are over 40 know that movement can come with a grunt and an ache.

Good agility requires the ability to safely decelerate, reorient, and reaccelerate in as little time as possible while maintaining good posture and movement mechanics.

While helping with overall flexibility, balance and control, agility training can help prevent injuries that occur while doing other exercise, sport or movements in everyday life, whether you’re doing chores or chasing after kids, says the National Fitness Manager from Genesis Health + Fitness, Sam Merza.

Rather than just walking on a treadmill or pushing some weights, boost your workouts with some of these agility drills from Sam: