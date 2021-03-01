It was a confronting truth when fans awoke to an Instagram video of Adam Sandler doing his best Happy Gilmore, launching into a golf swing that - we were told - travelled miles, all in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the film. Sandler, still wearing his trademark baggy pants and oversized tees, doesn’t look to have aged, but for those of us who grew up watching the film, practically quoting the entire thing in a running dialogue with friends, it only served to reinforce how old we all are. Still, nothing unifies people quite like nostalgia and to see the comments flying in thick and fast on Sandler’s post only proved that Happy Gilmore is a film beloved by all.

It’s welcome news then, that Sandler wants to bring it back. He’s been on something of an acting streak of late, seemingly done with the half-hearted comedies clogging up the Netflix feed as he moved onto more ambitious projects, namely Uncut Gems which saw Sandler flex his dramatic chops. Critics were quick to acclaim the film, but fans of Happy Gilmore were hardly surprised - hello, did you not see the dramatic acting that took place on the putting green? “ARE YOU TOO GOOD FOR YOUR HOME?!”

Sandler has expressed he’s keen to do a Happy Gilmore sequel, saying it would be “so amazing”. The topic came up when Sandler and Christopher McDonald (who played Shooter McGavin) sat down for an interview on The Dan Patrick Show where Dan asked whether a Happy Gilmore 2 would ever be considered. “It has not been discussed, but it has certainly been discussed on the internet,” said Sandler. “Believe me, that ‘Senior Tour’ idea, it would be so amazing.”

Patrick asked if he could greenlight the sequel, to which Sandler replied: “Yes. Yes, you can greenlight this.” To this, McDonald added, “I would love to do it. Everyone’s been screaming for it, like Adam said, on the internet. I just gotta say, it would be a complete blast, the Senior Tour with us too, oh my god.”