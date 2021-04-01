If the name Dane Cook isn’t familiar to you, his roles certainly will be. Over the course of his career, actor Dane Cook has come to play some of the most iconic characters in film history, delivering lines with his penchant wry smile and charismatic bravado. As far as comedies go, Cook has covered his bases. There was the fiery chemistry shared between Cook and Kate Hudson in My Best Friend’s Girl, the hilariously irreverent rom-com Good Luck Chuck alongside Jessica Alba, and then he played a restaurant chef in Waiting.

In a recent Instagram post, Cook gave in to nostalgia as he looked back at the range of roles he’d played during his nearly 30 years of comedic acting. While he said they all had one thing in common - his face - he explained that it’s his body that has come to be quite a priority. “My body is a different story,” wrote Cook. “I’ve had a heck of a time over the years transforming it to match some kind of theme I was cultivating.”