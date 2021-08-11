Eyers, who was described by his twin sister Jenny McCann as the 'fittest, healthiest man I know' (he was out climbing mountains in Wales and wild camping before his death) thought he wouldn't need the vaccine because of how active he was, after reading incorrect information online.

Jenny explained to Sky News UK that the construction expert and bodybuilding competitor was admitted to hospital suffering from symptoms of the virus, he was 'pumped full of every drug in the hospital'.

Doctors placed him on a ventilator to help him breathe, however it still wasn't enough to save his life.

"They threw everything at him. But eventually the bedfellow of Covid-19, infection and organ failure, claimed his life," she said.

"Before he was ventilated he told his consultant that he wished he had been vaccinated. That he wished he had listened.

"His death is a tragedy. It simply shouldn't have happened. There is no comfort in it."

Jenny added that John's only pre-existing health condition was 'the belief in his own immortality'.

She explained that her twin brother died just four weeks after testing positive from the virus, showing how deadly Covid-19 can be, even for the fit and healthy.

"He had bought slightly into this age of misinformation that we are living in and some conspiracy theories about the safety of the vaccine and what's in [it]," she said.

Sadly, John is not the first Covid-related death of a person with no pre-existing conditions. According to Health.gov, reports claiming that fit an healthy people can't develop symptoms from the disease are not only completely incorrect, but incredibly dangerous.

"Just because you’re fit and healthy doesn’t mean you won’t experience long-standing consequences from infection. You might have heard the term ‘Long COVID’ or ‘Long Haulers’. We are seeing a growing number of COVID patients in Australia and overseas who are still struggling with symptoms after the infection has passed. This includes fatigue, breathlessness and chest pain," the website reads.

In going to the press, Ms McCann says that she wants everyone to take John's story as a reminder of why the Covid-19 vaccine is so important.

"He thought if he contracted COVID-19 he would be ok. He thought he would have a mild illness. He didn't want to put a vaccine on his body," she wrote.

"My two children have lost their fun uncle. The Uncle who would always play with them. The Uncle that dressed up as Father Christmas on Christmas Day.

"My Mum has lost her baby boy. My niece, her much loved & needed Dad. This shouldn't have happened. My Mum wants people to know about John. For his story to save someone's life. For pain & loss to drive people to get a vaccine."

John's mum has responded to Jenny's viral Twitter thread begging for people not to listen to the Covid-19 vaccine non-believers.

Linda said they are 'living proof of what this awful disease (does) to really fit people'.