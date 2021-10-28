“Being a gay closeted footballer, I’ve had to learn to mask my feelings in order to fit the mould of a professional footballer. Growing up being gay and playing football were just two words that hadn’t crossed paths before. I’ve lived my life assuming that this was a topic never to be spoken about.”

While still only in the infancy of his career, Cavallo’s trajectory seems one destined for great success. Having come through the Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City youth team set-ups, he later made his A-League debut for Western United in the 2019-20 season before an off-season move to Adelaide where he made 19 appearances, including 15 starts with the Reds. Just recently, he was named the club’s rising star. Even so, the accolades and the accomplishments still left Cavallo feeling numb.

“I had no emotions,” he explained. “My life was great, but it wasn’t a life where I got to be my authentic self. Instead of celebrating, I sat in my bed crying that night. Having to constantly lie to the people I cared about wasn’t the way I wanted to live the rest of my life. My double life started to have a huge influence on my mental health.”

Cavallo’s story is one many found comfort in and it seems certain that for young kids, it serves as encouragement to embrace your own identity, to be yourself, and still dare to chase your dreams. Australian women’s national team captain and Chelsea striker, Sam Kerr, praised Cavallo on social media, while Labor senate leader and openly gay woman, Penny Wong, tweeted: “Any young person who is struggling with their identity, or feeling excluded or judged, can look today to Josh Cavallo.”

International footballers Antoine Greizmann, Gerard Pique and Gary Lineker also voiced their support for the young star. “I don’t have the pleasure to know you personally but I want to thank you for this step that you take,” tweeted Pique. “The world of football is far behind and you are helping us move forward.”

Assistant coach, Ross Aloisi, said: “Before Josh spoke to me, it was clear he was living with an incredible burden and unimaginable pain. To see Josh today, with that weight lifted off his shoulders, it makes me proud of how brave a man he is. Josh’s mental health and wellbeing is the most important thing to us as his coaches and teammates. Josh will always be Josh to us.”

Before coming out, Cavallo had worried that he may negatively impact his career as he knew there were other players living in silence. “I want to help change this, to show that everyone is welcome in the game of football, and deserves the right to be their authentic selves,” he wrote. “It is astonishing to know that there are currently no gay professional footballers who are out and actively playing, not only in Australia, but around the world. Hopefully this will change in the near future.”

“I hope that in sharing who I am, I can show others who identify as LGBTQ+ that they are welcome in the football community. As the game of football keeps expanding, I want to help evolve the game even further, and let other players in my situation feel that they’re not alone.”