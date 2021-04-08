While most celebrities who have a taste of bad press seem to retreat from the spotlight, in the case of Kanye West the media publicity is something welcomed. Few can attest to having as long and controversial a career as West, who not only dominated the music industry but has since taken the fashion world by storm with his Yeezy line. And, as the events of 2020 illustrated, West isn’t intent on stopping there. This is a man with a vision, and as the world witnessed, he committed to his plan of a presidential bid, even though it ultimately was unsuccessful.

Given that there are just so many sides to Kanye West, it seems fitting that a documentary capturing his life is in order. Now, such a thing looks to come to fruition as Netflix has bought a documentary series spanning two decades of Kanye West’s life, covering the death of his mother, Donda in 2007, and even his failed US presidential bid.

While still untitled, the film is said to even include previously unseen home videos of West and footage shot over a 21-year period by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who also directed West’s music videos, Jesus Walks and Through the Wire. Whether the documentary will provide an insight into West’s marriage with Kim Kardashian and their pending divorce remains to be seen.