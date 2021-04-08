Safe to say, something of this nature is rare to come by. Sure we’ve had all the biopics and six-part docu-series to binge on in recent years, but a documentary spanning one man’s life that’s been 21 years in the making?! It almost sounds like it could be an Oscar contender. To put that in perspective, West first became known as a producer thanks to his acclaimed work on Jay-Z’s 2001 album, The Blueprint. Since then, he became a global star in his own right, with successful solo albums like The College Dropout, Late Registration and Graduation. It wasn’t until 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy dropped that the genius of West really came to be proclaimed, and even things like his use of autotune that was criticised came to define a new generation of sound.
While his recent albums have come to be preoccupied with his Christian faith, something that has become central to West’s work and public persona, West has continued to create even as his career moves in other directions. And there have been no shortage of controversies either, with West infamously interrupting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV video music awards, then coming out in 2016 as a Trump supporter before saying slavery was “a choice” in 2018. His 2020 presidential bid reportedly even violated fundraising rules.
Safe to say, this documentary didn’t come cheaply. According to Variety, a source reported that the series cost Netflix something close to the tune of $30 million USD. Billboard suggests that the documentary series will be released sometime this year.