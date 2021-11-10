The role of antioxidants beyond the hype

You’ve probably heard a lot about antioxidants, but some of us may not necessarily be sure what they do. Essentially, antioxidants help reverse the oxidation process (the process of turning cells into free radicals which in turn can cause inflammation). Inflammation is believed to be a huge contributor to disease, including cardiovascular disease. Antioxidants are nature’s secret ingredient to give your body the vitamins and minerals it needs, and a great place to start is including it into your diet.

Sources of antioxidants

Plant foods are rich sources of antioxidants. Antioxidants are most abundant in fruits and vegetables, as well as nuts, wholegrains and some meats, poultry and fish. Antioxidant rich food choices include blueberries, cinnamon and cacao.

​​Turmeric has also recently become a popular ingredient in the health world, and for good reason - the ancient spice has potent anti-inflammatory effects and many experts believe it can be extremely effective in assisting the reduction of inflammation in the joints. One study conducted in Japan found that curcumin, the compound that gives turmeric its distinct yellow colour, significantly improved cardiac health over a three week period and reduced inflammatory lesions in the heart area.

Dark chocolate contains a significant amount of strong polyphenols which are antioxidants found in certain plant-based foods and are the most abundant antioxidants in our diet and are very beneficial to our health, particularly heart health.

