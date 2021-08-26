WARM UP

Standing:

Leg & arm swings (30 seconds)

Hip rotations (15 seconds each leg)

Plank Position:

Lizard twist (15 seconds each side)

From plank position, bring your left leg forward into a low lunge and plant your foot outside of your hands.

Placing your right hand on the floor, twist your upper body to the left as you extend your left arm toward the ceiling.

Hold for 15 seconds.

Repeat on the other side.

Knee-to-elbow (30 seconds, rotating sides)

From a plank position, keeping your core tight and back flat, bring your left knee to your right elbow.

Hold, then return to your plank position, repeating with your right knee to your left elbow.

Standing:

Jumping jacks (30 seconds)

Seal jacks (30 seconds)

For this jumping jack variation, clap your hands in front of your chest and bring them out wide to the side as you jump your feet out, repeating nonstop.

Stance: The Muay Thai stance is forward and square, hips facing forward. This stance allows you to throw and check kicks, and throw knees and elbows. Keep your hands up - we say fingernails to eyebrows - and your elbows in. Once you throw a strike, remember to bring your hands back and return to your stance automatically and immediately.

STRIKES (explained in orthodox stance):

Jab

Throw your front hand straight out, keeping your elbows in and aligned with your fist. Power your punch with your hips. If you’re shadowboxing in front of a mirror, aim for your own mouth.

Cross

Rotate your rear hip forward and pivot on your back foot, extending your rear arm forward to punch, rotating your palm to face down, aiming to strike an opponent with your first two knuckles.

Hook

Bend your front arm at 90-degree angle and pivot so that your knee and hips face to the right. Keep your elbow, wrist and fist in one line.

Uppercut

Rotate your torso and scoop your rear arm under, up and across, aiming for your opponent’s chin. Repeat this movement with your front arm.

Elbow

There are many different elbows but for this program, focus on the horizontal elbow strike. Step forward on your front foot as you swing your shoulder as you slice across your opponent, using the forearm side of your elbow as the impact point.

Teep

Raise your knee until your foot is just below your hip, then quickly push forward using your hip. Strike with the ball of your foot at full extension.

Block

A defensive move to block kicks. Angle your leg out and bring it up to your torso, meeting it with your elbow on the outside of your knee. Stay tall and don’t crunch down with your obliques.

Kick

Pivot on the ball of your lead foot and kick at an imaginary waist-level target, spinning around and landing back in your stance. Your lead hand will stay up to protect your face as your rear hand pulls down, like a lever. You can change the level of your kick, aiming for head, body and leg.

SHADOWBOXING ROUNDS:

Round 1 (2 minutes)

Double Jab, Teep, Body-Kick

Nonstop Uppercuts (60 seconds)

Nonstop hook head/body (30 seconds)

Round 2 (2 minutes)

Cross, Uppercut, Cross, Leg-Kick

Nonstop Straight Punches (60 seconds)

Squat Finish (30 seconds)

Circuit (3 minutes)

Side Plank (1 minute, 30 seconds each side)

Crunches w/ Elbows (1 minute)

Plank Alt. Foot lift (1 minute)

Round 3 (2 minutes)

Teep Cross Elbow Teep

Alternating Teeps (1 minute)

Jumping lunges (30 seconds)

Round 4 (2 minutes)

Challenge your mind with a punch pyramid. Start the round by throwing a jab, then a jab cross, then a jab cross hook and finally a jab cross hook uppercut. Start the pyramid over by throwing a jab, then a jab cross, and continue on. You can vary this by throwing these strikes at different levels (a jab to the head, then a jab to the body and a cross to the head, etc).

Nonstop Elbows (1 minute)

Block Block Teep (1 minute)

Stretch

Lunging Hip Flexor Stretch

Kneel on your right knee and place your left foot flat on the floor in front of you, knee bent. Lean forward carefully, stretching your right hip towards the floor. Squeeze your glutes. You should feel this in your right hip flexor. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides and repeat.