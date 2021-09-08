1. Jam for 100% natural nut spread
Typically, jams contain around 60% sugar which makes it very easy to exceed your daily recommended intake of sugar. Instead switch jam for a 100% natural nut spread like Mayver’s Peanut Butter. Natural nut spreads don’t contain any sugar, include protein which helps keep you fuller for longer and good plant-based fats.
2. Chicken breast for salmon
Both chicken and salmon provide great sources of protein and while chicken takes the lead in total protein per 100 gram serving (31 grams) over salmon (25 grams), salmon offers a lot more variety in terms of nutrition and is a fantastic source of Omega-3.
3. Sourdough bread for soy linseed
If you’re looking for a bread that will not only provide a boost of Omega-3 but also dietary fibre, zinc and magnesium, swap your sourdough loaf for a soy linseed.
4. Handful of dried fruit for a handful of mixed nuts
While dried fruit can boost your fibre and nutrient intake, it's also high in sugar and calories when eaten in excess. Swap your handful of dried fruit for a handful of mixed nuts for a zero sugar and protein filled snack that has plenty of good fats.
5. Chocolate spread for a 100% natural cacao spread
When choosing a chocolate spread you should always look at the list of ingredients first as they’re listed in order of percentage. If the first couple of ingredients include sugar and vegetable oil then you should put it back on the shelf. But if you’re craving a chocolate hit, a much more nutritious option is a 100% natural cacao spread like Mayver’s Cacao Super Spread. It contains a high amount of protein (17.6g per 100g serving), plenty of healthy plant based fats and a lot less sugar.