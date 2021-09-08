A balanced diet includes a lot of things: vitamins, minerals and, well, fat. Why? Because the nutrient keeps your organs, cells, and body running smoothly.

While years ago we feared the concept of eating fat - as it led to weight gain and was bad for your heart - now, we know that this concept is not actually true. In fact, fat can reduce inflammation, prevent certain cancers, and improve heart health.

But some sources of fat are more beneficial than others, says leading dietitian, Susie Burrell.

"Unsaturated fats which include polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats play a functional role in the body," she tells Men's Health.

"While we still need to consume controlled amounts of fats, they do not directly increase inflammation or blood cholesterol and are more likely to be utilised as fuel. This is compared to saturated and trans fats of which we need very little of, and can increase blood fats, inflammation and are associated with fat storage and inflammation."

These are often referred to as "healthy fats." So why are they healthy?

"There are two main types of polyunsaturated fats, omega-3 and omega-6, whereas monounsaturated fats are found in olive oil, canola oil, avocado and different types of nuts and these fats can be included as part of a balanced, healthy diet. Adding a handful of nuts or spreading peanut butter onto a corn or brown rice cake as an afternoon snack is an easy and tasty way to begin incorporating portion controlled serves of the right unsaturated fats into your diet."