The Backyard Workout
One of the most iconic workouts Hemsworth has shared on the ‘gram was a backyard workout that looks positively exhausting just watching it. And given the heat he experienced on the day, it just went to show that Hemsworth really is a superhero.
The Christmas Workout
Just when most of us were digging into our third helping of Christmas pudding, Hemsworth shared a holiday workout that certainly reminded us to make time for exercise over the silly season. It also serves as a great reminder of correct technique when doing the sled push.
The Home Workout
At the height of the global pandemic, when most of us found ourselves facing months-long lockdown and gym closures, Hemsworth was amongst the first to share a home workout that required little equipment. In fact, he fashioned household items as weights.
Extraction Fighting Workout
Proving just why the studios pay him the big bucks, Hemsworth shared the workout and choreography work he undertook for his role in Extraction. If you’re a fan of sparring and boxing, this is one workout that will put you through your paces.
A Centr Workout
Having launched his own fitness program, Hemsworth shared snaps from the middle of a session alongside Zocchi. Details for the workout are included in the post and it looks like a tough one.
The Home Gym Workout
Sharing another workout one can do at home, Hemsworth and Zocchi demonstrated a punchy little circuit that elevates the heart rate.
The Buddy Workout
Gym workouts should be a social occasion and Hemsworth proves that sometimes the best way to stay motivated and push yourself is having someone there in your corner.
The Men In Black Workout
In preparation for Men In Black International, Hemsworth shared the gruelling workout his trainer had him do.
The Boxing Workout
A huge fan of boxing, Hemsworth shared a video of what a typical session in the ring looks like, complete with ab work and mobility exercises.
The Quick Workout
With his busy schedule, Hemsworth always makes time to exercise and shared with his followers how he ensures he gets it done.
The Kettlebell Workout
Hemsworth shared a glimpse into his training with his personal trainer and then even shared the protein smoothie that keeps him going.
The Beach Workout
Given that he lives in Byron Bay, Hemsworth regularly frequents the beach and proves that no matter where you are, you can still get a workout in. Who said you can’t lift weights at the beach?
The Sparring Workout
Want a ripped torso like Hemsworth? Try these moves out in the gym.
The Rocky-Inspired Workout
If ever there’s a need for another action star to step into the role of an iconic boxer for a Hollywood movie, our money is on Hemsworth.
The Open Ocean Workout
Channing Tatum is already a fan, but Hemsworth went next-level with this open water workout that looks so gruelling, we’d expect it to be a challenge on Survivor.