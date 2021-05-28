In recent years, Chris Hemsworth has become something of the go-to star for the Hollywood action blockbuster. If ever there was an actor who resembles the character portrayed on screen, Hemsworth is about as close to Thor as you can get. With his unwavering dedication to fitness and passion for health, Hemsworth’s bulging biceps and perpetually ripped physique need no help from CGI or special effects. If anything, the man is doing Hollywood studios a favour and allowing them to save costs on costuming that adds muscle to the persona underneath.

By now, it’s safe to say that most are familiar with Hemsworth and the gruelling workouts he’s known to favour. It’s clear that to maintain such a physique, one needs to put in the work and Hemsworth is proof that when it comes to training, consistency pays off. Alongside his personal trainer Luke Zocchi, the actor is known to broadcast his exhausting sessions on the ‘gram. Whether he’s crushing it in the gym or fashioning his backyard into something of an obstacle course, Hemsworth gets it done. Safe to say, if you’re lacking the motivation to workout today, just read on for a dose of Hemsworth #fitspo.