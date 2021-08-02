According to Froning, there are different ways to best utilise your breathing during certain exercises. Since finding regulated breathing, he’s now using it as part of his programming ahead of the team division of the CrossFit Games. In an interview with Barbend, he explained: “Recovery is king in a sport that’s based around a clock. When it matters most, if your heart rate and breathing are out of control, everything else falls apart.”
Alongside breathing exercises that pay special attention to his heart rate, Froning also uses AIRWAAV, a ‘performance mouthpiece’ that’s designed to “perfect the most efficient way of opening the airway and optimising performance.” That’s some dedication right there. If you’re rolling your eyes right now at the ridiculousness of a performance mouthpiece, know that there is smart science behind it. In a recent study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning, a “significant positive effect of respiratory muscle training (RMT) on sport performance outcomes of time trials [and] exercise endurance time.”
The performance mouthpiece was found to lower respiratory rate, impact lactate levels in muscles and even lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. According to AIRWAAV, the mouthpiece also “increases the width of your airway an average of nine percent.” Not too bad when it comes to marginal gains and a leg up over your competition.