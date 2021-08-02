The life of professional athletes is one of hacks, technology, calculated recovery. When you’re competing against the best in the world, the gains and improvements made in performance are marginal at best. Most simply try their best not to plateau, while others curate their training so as to peak on the day of competition. It means that nothing is left to chance. Whoop straps are glued to wrists in an effort to understand recovery needs and performance output, while technology is utilised to better fuel ourselves and ensure we have the intake of nutrients we need. But while most look to food and gadgets to enhance performance, there’s another area that’s largely overlooked: breath work.

If you’ve overlooked the importance of breathing in training, you’re not alone. Not many of us are taking a discerning eye to the way we breathe. But if you take anything from Rich Froning, four-time CrossFit Games champion - otherwise referred to as the ‘Fittest in History - let it be the importance of breathing. While the CrossFit champion is known to have embraced numerous fitness trends over the years, having talked about the beneficial properties of intermittent fasting to his training (“it’s increased my testosterone in about six months”), recently he’s tapped into the world of regulated breathing and believes it’s key to staying ahead of the competition.