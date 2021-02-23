If ever there was a Special Buy we’re taking note of, it’s this one: the Pull-Up Squat Rack from ALDI, all for less than $200. The squat rack is strong, sturdy and includes a chin-up bar that will be a god-send for anyone struggling to convert their decrepit door into something of a home-gym. With this squat rack, you can just get on with your fitness goals and with adjustable, long barbell holders and two weight storage posts at rear, this is the device that will get you there.

But if all this has you shaking your head in disbelief, claiming “it’s too good to be true”, fear not. There’s no skimping on quality here, with the squat rack being able to hold 300kg - a rather hefty amount for something so staggeringly cheap. The rack features adjustable hooks and spotting arms. The best part is it opens you up to a range of exercises. All in the comfort of your home, you can do pull-ups, squats, bench-presses, overhead-presses, chin-ups and plenty more.