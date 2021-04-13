In a recent interview with GQ UK, Terry shared just how much work bodybuilding is, demystifying the stereotype that some hold whereby standing and flexing isn’t seen as too arduous a task. “The way I am programmed is to make myself accountable each day and having a regimented routine. The leaner I am, the more confident I can be in myself. Even with work and with family life, I just seem to function better,” he told the publication.

“You have to be selfish with your food, with your sleeping, your training, all that has to come first in that kind of lifestyle. So no matter how thoughtful you are, bodybuilding is a very selfish sport. You must surround yourself with a good network of people who understand that. Fortunately I have got an amazing wife and support network that wide-berth me for the last three weeks before an event.”

Speaking about the fear of losing muscle mass during lockdown, Terry explained: “A lot of people may have heard the term ‘muscle memory’, but if you have trained for a certain amount of time and then stop for a while, yes, you may lose that initial fullness in your muscles. But the moment you start training again your body realises you’re getting back into your routine, and that your gains will fill back up to normal and a lot quicker.”