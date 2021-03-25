When the New Year rolls around, the streets are suddenly packed with hobby joggers and all manner of exercise enthusiasts looking to make good on their resolution: lose weight, get in shape, or simply get fit. But as the months in the calendar roll on, the once frenzied pack of lycra-clad joggers dwindles to just one or two, and suddenly the streets are all but empty except for those with the steeliest of resolves. We get it, sometimes life gets in the way. While the global pandemic has taught all of us just how important our health is when it comes to priorities in life, it also goes without saying that sometimes we can’t maintain a regimented training schedule. In this case, just how much training do you need to do to maintain fitness?

It’s an interesting prospect, and one those at the United States Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine sought to investigate. A team of researchers led by Barry Spiering have now published a review of the “minimum dose” required in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. In it, they address three key training variables: frequency, volume (how long is your endurance workout, or how many sets/reps you lift), and intensity (how hard or heavy).