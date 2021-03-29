As the colder months arrive here in Australia, it also signals the arrival of another winter classic: slugs. The inferior being to the snail with its shell-less body, these slugs go to town on the concrete, weaving trails of silver slime all over the place like some kind of Egyptian hieroglyphic we know not how to decipher. Why anyone would look at such things favourably is beyond us here at Men’s Health, but apparently there are things to be desired from the humble slug: namely, moisture.

Take a cursory scroll on TikTok today and you might be bombarded with a rather perverse grooming trend known simply as ‘slugging’. While it doesn’t quite entail covering your body in petroleum jelly and sliding around like a slug, it does require you to take that petroleum jelly to the face and slather it on thick, like butter on toast. Thankfully, you don’t have to step outside with this thing on your face, it’s solely for bedtime purposes only. Why are we doing this, you ask? Purely for maximum overnight hydration.