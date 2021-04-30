What is 75Hard?

75Hard is a challenge - both mental and physical - designed by Andy Frisella from the Real AF podcast that aims to help people “take complete control of your life.” The challenge doesn’t focus on fitness alone, but rather seeks to incorporate all elements of a healthy lifestyle, be it diet, training and those cheat meals some people come to rely a bit too heavily on.

As Frisella explained, the point of the challenge is to help you achieve confidence, self-esteem, grit, perseverance and resilience. It’s clear from the outline of the program that it’s not easy, and there are zero compromises and substitutions along the way, meaning any slip up will see the person go back to Day 1 to start over. It’s for this reason why Frisella believes that once you complete the 75 day challenge, you’ll be a different person, “guaranteed.”

What are the rules?

On his podcast, Frisella explained the rules as following:

Diet

The diet can be anything you choose - vegan, paleo, Whole30, vegetarian - but the key thing is that there has to be a physical improvement in mind when undertaking the eating program you embark on.

Training

There has to be two 45-minute workouts done each week, and one of them has to be outside. 75Hard isn’t a gym membership or fitness program that locks you into a training regime you can’t get out of. Instead, it gives you the freedom to do your own workouts, whether it’s strength training at the gym, cycling, or just running or taking a yoga class. Of course, you can work out longer than 45 minutes, but the minimum has to be 45 minutes. As well as that, an outdoor workout has to happen, even if the weather isn’t great which is a great life lesson to embrace that which is out of your control (and enjoy nature, too).

No cheat meals

As well as no cheat meals, you also can’t have alcohol which, for some people, could just be the biggest challenge of all. The point of 75Hard is to teach you focus, and so if you are to give in to a piece of chocolate, no matter how small, you have to go back to Day 1 of the program.

Take a progress picture every day

Cue the Instagram hashtag and fan following. By taking a photo everyday, even those days where you feel no progress is being made, tracking your journey allows you to see just how much work you are putting in and encourages you to keep going.

Drink 3.79L of water

Staying hydrated is something we all know we should be doing, but few of us are. It might sound simple to drink close to 4 litres of water a day, but this just proves that the simplest tasks are often the hardest to do.

Read 10 pages of a book

And no, audiobooks don’t count. This also has to be a nonfiction book and is designed to encourage those doing 75Hard to pick something informative or interesting that will grow your mind.